One HBCU fashion design student will get the opportunity to show at New York Fashion Week, thanks to McDonalds and Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR).

The designer collective and fast food giant are teaming up for the 2015 Lovin’ Student Fashion Design Competition for undergraduate fashion design students attending HBCUs across the country. To enter, students must submit two T-shirt sketches and two hooded sweatshirt designs inspired by the bold colors of McDonald’s new lovin’ campaign.

One grand prize winner will get the chance to display their work at New York Fashion Week as part of HFR’s Shop, Brunch and Be Social event. The winner will also get his or her designs photographed by a fashion photographer, receive a one-on-one mentoring session and lunch with Bevy Smith (Bravo’s Fashion Queens) and land a coveted ticket to HFR’s runway show. Enter by Friday, April 24 at 11:59 p.m. EST for your chance to win and get more information on the competition here. Good luck to all the emerging HBCU designers and we’ll see one of you at New York Fashion Week!

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @DressUpWithJess

Harlem’s Fashion Row and McDonalds launch HBCU fashion designer competition was originally published on hellobeautiful.com