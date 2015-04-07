Entertainment
B.B. King was rushed to the hospital this past weekend

President And Mrs. Obama Host Music Legends For Celebration Of Blues Music

Some sad news to report amidst the college basketball fuss. Blues pioneer B.B. King was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital over the weekend.

Although King’s team hasn’t confirmed anything, TMZ reports that he’s suffered dehydration from his Type II diabetes. King has been vocal about his fight with the condition.

The 89-year-old legend has been struggling with medical issues in recent years; he had to cancel his 2014 performing schedule because of them. Hopefully his health returns soon.

