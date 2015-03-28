Claudia Jordan hired full time on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Looks like Claudia Jordan has kicked up enough dust, demonstrated enough ghetto-fried behavior and hated on enough people to be made a full-time “Real Housewives of Atlanta” peach.

She’s proven to be a prolific and formidable crap-starter and trash talker, including all things dark-skinned, which helped Jordan push past competitors Porsha Williams and actress Demetria McKinney for the full-time slot.

Finally, after months of negotiation, Jordan told Lovebscott.com about the new contract and explained that she’s happy with how the negotiations turned out.

“Because I already have a great job — I could afford to be patient and waited until the contract was exactly what I wanted and it paid off. I’m very happy with my deal!” she said.

Clearly Jordan’s contract is coming with a big payday, and with Nene Leakes always keeping producers on edge by vacillating back and forth on whether she’s coming back next year or not, Bravo is going to need another person to step in and willingly hoist the “black hat” on their head.

