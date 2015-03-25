Four ‘deputized’ to go after guns, drugs in western PA

Close on the heels of announcing funds to assist in building community police relations in Pittsburgh, U.S. Attorney David Hickton has ‘deputized’ four county prosecutors to enable them to more effectively address gun and drug trafficking throughout western PA.

Through the Special Assistant United States Attorney program, prosecutors in Washington, Lawrence, Erie and Cambria Counties will not only receive funding, but will be granted the power to bring charges before federal grand juries and charge offenders in federal court, where multiple gun conviction can result in a life sentence.

Though Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala’s office is not included in this initiative, Hickton said they cooperate on drug and gun prosecutions all the time because he’s “right down the street.” He also said it does not mean Allegheny County cannot benefit from this experimental one-year initiative.

As Hickton pointed out the interstates and highways transecting the designated counties are all major trafficking routes for the weapons and narcotics found in Allegheny County communities.

In Washington County, I-79 and I-70 intersect. In Lawrence County I-79 intersects with I-80, which in the past has been nicknamed the “heroin highway,” and in Erie County, I-79 connects to I-90. Cambria County doesn’t boast any interstates, but U.S. 22, U.S. 422 and U.S. 219 all transect it.

Hickton said deputizing prosecutors in these counties as Special Assistant United States Attorneys, sets up a perimeter that will keep guns out of the hands of gang members and drug dealers.

“This is a more strategic approach,” he said at the Washington County courthouse. “We recognize the highways are the arteries for guns and drugs in the region.”

The initiative, he said, is being funded through unexpended Project Safe Neighborhoods monies and will test whether or not having local prosecutors be able to bring federal charges actually furthers the aim of making neighborhoods safer.

“Much of our PSN enforcement efforts focused on illegal activity along our interstates and major thoroughfares, key routes used by dealers to move drugs and guns,” he added. “Cross-designating local prosecutors is an extension of those efforts.”

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Special Agent in Charge Sam Rabadi said his office would also be involved.

“ATF special agents will team up with our designated prosecutors to initiate federal investigations that identify and target gun-carrying criminals and habitual violators, who are a menace to our communities,” he said.

Hickton said the designated assistant district attorneys the Assistant County District Attorneys will serve a six-month term as a SAUSA to handle intake and federal prosecution of PSN cases originating in their respective counties and will pay particular attention to chronic offenders, designated as “Armed Career Criminals” in the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, large-scale drug dealers and gang members.

As a result of a report he released in September outlining remedies to curb the state’s heroin epidemic—seen in the large rise in suburban and rural use, health departments across several counties, including Allegheny, are devoting resources to help individual addicts and families that are hurting, and thereby cut the demand.

“This, on the other hand, is a supply side issue,” he told the New Pittsburgh Courier March 24. “We are doubling down to identify these large-scale drug operations—which often involve exchanging drugs for guns. Most of our drugs come from Newark, NJ., and Detroit, Mich. And that’s I-80.”

Hopefully, Hickton said, the program will be effective and can be funded on its own. Asked if six-month terms for the special prosecutors would be enough time to evaluate the initiative, he said, “It’ll have to be.”

