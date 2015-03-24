Celebrity News
Celebrities celebrate National Puppy Day

One of the most popular accessories that celebrities love to have draped around them is a bite-size pooch.

Many celebs, such as Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Iggy Azalea, Lady Gaga and others did not disappoint on National Puppy Day, posting pictures of their beloved canines onto Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the national holiday for dogs.

Take a look:

 

paris hilton

 

Celebrities celebrate National Puppy Day was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

