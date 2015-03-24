One of the most popular accessories that celebrities love to have draped around them is a bite-size pooch.

Many celebs, such as Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Iggy Azalea, Lady Gaga and others did not disappoint on National Puppy Day, posting pictures of their beloved canines onto Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the national holiday for dogs.

Take a look:

Celebrities celebrate National Puppy Day was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: