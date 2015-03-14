Black Twitter roasts ‘Morning Joe’ host with hilarious #AlbumsThatCausedSlavery

A pundit on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” gave Black twitter everything it needed to come up with its latest hashtag gag.

While the nation was still processing the egregiously racist, n-word laden song members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon were caught singing, Joe Scarborough’s co-host Mika Brzezsinski was pointing the blame at the Black community for how freely it uses the n-word in hip-hop.

“If you look at every single song, I guess you call these, that he’s written, it’s a bunch of garbage,” she said during a recent episode in attempt to argue that Waka Flocka Flame was over-reacting by pulling out of a show at the University of Oklahoma. “It’s full of N-words, it’s full of F-words. It’s wrong. And he shouldn’t be disgusted with them, he should be disgusted with himself.”

Instead of pointing out that the Black people have a very different relationship with the n-word than people of other races, Joe backed her up! “The kids that are buying hip-hop or gangster rap, it’s a white audience, and they hear this over and over again,” he said, “So do they hear this at home? Well, chances are good, no, they heard a lot of this from guys like this who are now acting shocked.”

Mika reeled back on her accusation that the Black community created this problem later on. “The students in the video are responsible for their behavior. And as we said on our show this morning, they did it, and it’s beyond appalling,” she stated. “In no way is anybody else to blame for what they did on that bus.”

She said in conclusion, “They are responsible and they made that choice.”

It was already too late, though, because Black Twitter had responded to her initial statements with #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery and ran with it! Since we sometimes have to laugh to keep from crying when it comes to the topic of racism, get some giggles from the satire Black Twitter supplied this week.

Most people on Black Twitter came up with remixed names of hip-hop albums, but one had some shade for Iggy Azalea in her tweet.

Check out the rest of the incredibly clever, completely hilarious responses to the #AlbumsThatCaused Slavery meme.

Get Free or Die Trying #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery — Kei (@keibenet) March 11, 2015

Slave Registration #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery — The Heartbreak Hotep (@eclecticbrotha) March 11, 2015

C.R.E.A.M. (Caucasians Rule Everything Around Me) #rapalbumsthatcausedslavery — yah hello (@yahhello1) March 11, 2015

The Miseducation of Harriet Tubman #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery — AJ (@tacojenkins) March 11, 2015

LL Cool J “Massa said knock you out” #rapalbumsthatcausedslavery — Manual Neuer (@BullhammerPT) March 11, 2015

Tha Carter Plantation III #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery — Kei (@keibenet) March 11, 2015

“@TheCoolTeacher_: AuctionBoxx/The Slaves Below #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery” Best One — To Mac A Dragonfly (@OG_IROH_) March 13, 2015

Ready to Die (in the prison-industrial complex) #RapAlbumsThatCausedSlavery — Wayne Arthur Paul (@k1ngrthur) March 13, 2015

Black Twitter roasts ‘Morning Joe’ host with hilarious #AlbumsThatCausedSlavery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

