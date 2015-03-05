‘Pittsburgh Voices with Bev Smith’ on air live at WGBN and WGBN.net

Pittsburgh—Bev Smith returns as the Voice of Pittsburgh with a new local radio talk show heard LIVE every Friday at 12 p.m. on WGBN.net, 1360 am or 1150 am.

It has been a while since nationally known talk show host Smith has turned her microphone to focus on her hometown of Pittsburgh, but with a new radio talk show debuting in Pittsburgh, she will be doing just that. “Pittsburgh Voices with Bev Smith” will cover varied aspects of Pittsburgh life. “Pittsburgh Voices” will not only tackle the harsh realities of a city labeled one of the most racist cities in America, but will also highlight encouraging news that gets very little attention in the media.

“Pittsburgh Voices with Bev Smith” will cover such sensitive topics as racial inequality, unemployment, poverty and homelessness, educational disparities, and the political landscape to informative topics such as the innovative technological arena, growing business sector, improved delivery of medical services, and active non-profit organizations.

Many Pittsburghers have anticipated this platform, asking when Smith would produce a local show specifically for Pittsburgh. Well, the time has come. In a recent interview, Smith proclaims “‘Pittsburgh Voices with Bev Smith’” will be a show that allows every voice in the Pittsburgh area to be heard. The African American community also now has a voice on everything that impacts their lives right here in their own backyard. This will be a show dedicated to giving information so all people can stand up, be counted and get involved.”

The show, which is co-created and executive-produced by Brook Titus, will inspire Pittsburgh residents to embrace their city and stake claim to its progress into a city of the future.

The show is powered by Mahogany Roots Media. Smith is an accomplished, respected and formidable talk show host. Her transforming voice combined with her fearless wit has been her trademark since she started her radio career four decades ago. Bev’s mantra to her fans is to “Stand Up, Be Counted and Get Involved.” Consequently, she has amassed a large population of listeners on air and online. Bev is currently traveling the country and using her voice to share knowledge and to improve and unite the African American community. She is also working on two books, An Interview with Jesus and her autobiography Talking While Black.

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Download our mobile app at http://www.appshopper.com/news/new-pittsburgh-courier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: