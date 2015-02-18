Business
Hi tech must give higher priority to diversity

Kim M. Keenan

(NNPA—This revolution will definitely not be televised.

When Intel announced that it would spend $300 million over the next five years to create a workforce that actually looks like America, the coverage of the announcement was scant.

Here, we have a real game changer, and the faint praise of Intel CEO Brian Krzanich’s decision to establish a $300 million dollar “Diversity in Tech” initiative—or Jesse Jackson’s efforts at prodding the industry—is almost as bad as the conditions that created the need for the fund in the first place.

Almost.

By stepping up and leading tech companies out of the same old thinking about how to create a diverse workforce, Intel is opening the door for others in the tech world to ensure that the age of innovation looks like all of America.

