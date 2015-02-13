Sports
Ray Rice posts Facebook statement apologizing to Ravens fans

FILE – In this March 11, 2013 file photo, Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, left, poses with his daughter, Rayven, and Janay Palmer as they arrive for a screening of a new film released on DVD that chronicles the team’s championship NFL football season in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ex-Ravens player Ray Rice has posted a statement apologizing to fans for a “horrible mistake” and asking for forgiveness ahead of the one-year anniversary of a domestic-violence charge.

In a statement released Friday to The Baltimore Sun and posted on his Facebook page, Rice wrote he was sorry for letting down the young fans who looked up to him.

He wrote: “There is no excuse for domestic violence, and I apologize for the horrible mistake I made.”

Rice was charged last year in New Jersey with assaulting then-fiancee Janay Palmer. In September, a video surfaced showing Rice punching Palmer in an elevator.

The Ravens released the running back after the video became public. Rice, who is a free agent, says his statement is not a farewell.

 

