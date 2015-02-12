LeBron discusses his advice for sons on guns & police

NBA forward LeBron James is keeping it very candid on how he teaches his sons about guns and police shootings involving Blacks in America. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James discusses with the trade paper what projects he’s got going on outside the world of basketball. While James is starting to establish himself in Tinsel Town with producing television shows such as Becoming for Disney, Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse, reality series Uninterrupted for Turner’s digital platform Bleacher Report and other shows in the works, he still is cognizant of the realities of being a black male in America.

MUST READ: LeBron James Gives Touching Tribute To Stuart Scott

During the interview, King James revealed on the heels of 12-year-old Tamir Rice’s death at the hands of Cleveland police officers in the park, while playing with a toy gun, he has talked with his sons about the dangers they may face. James stated:

I have those conversations with my boys. They have tons of play guns. None of them look real. We have Nerf guns that are lime green and purple and yellow. But I don’t even let them take them out of the house.

James also disclosed how he’s preparing to speak with sons LeBron Jr, 10 and Bryce, 7 on what they should do when they are stopped by police officers in order to avoid being gunned down. James remarked:

And the talk is, ‘You be respectful, you do what’s asked and you let them do their job, and we’ll take care of the rest after. You don’t have to boast and brag and automatically think it’s us against the police.’ I’ve had one or two encounters with the police in my life that were nothing. But sometimes you just got to shut up. It’s that simple. Just be quiet and let them do their job and go on about your life and hopefully things go well.

RELATED STORIES:

Jay-Z Speaks Out To NY Governor Cuomo To Reform Justice System

Family Of Tamir Rice Files Updated Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Tamir Rice’s Mother Holds A Press Conference: ‘I’m Actually Looking For A Conviction’

LeBron discusses his advice for sons on guns & police was originally published on hellobeautiful.com