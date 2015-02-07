Why Missy Elliott Had ‘Anxiety Attacks’ Before Her Super Bowl Performance

Missy Elliott’s appearance during Katy Perry’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance wowed many people and while she seemed very comfortable rocking that stage, Misdemeanor recently said she was far from it before the show.

“I’ve been performing for over 20-something years and I’ve never been so… Getting anxiety attacks,” she shared during an interview with “Sway In The Morning.” “My family called me like, ‘Do you know how big this is?’ My momma called, like, ‘I’m nervous.’ I was like, ‘No, mama. You’re not supposed to tell me you’re nervous.’ But God is good.”

According to Missy, Katy Perry was actually helpful in the process.

“She said, ‘God got you here for a reason.’ I be getting emotional,” Missy shared. “But I’m humbly grateful. I’m so humbled. I can’t even tell you. I’ve cried and cried and cried.”

Missy is reportedly fielding offers to go on tour and is planning to work with Timbaland on new material.

Listen to the interview below to hear what Missy had to say about Bobbi Kristina Brown and Young Thug’s recent commentary about Jay Z’s age.

