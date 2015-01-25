Is Denzel Washington about to join ‘Empire’?

Is Hollywood titan Denzel Washington about to join Fox’s Empire? If Lee Daniels has his way, it just may be a reality. Daniels snapped a picture of the Academy-Award winning actor and himself at dinner together last night and made the announcement to his followers on Instagram. The showrunner posted in the caption:

Trying to talk this one into doing a guest star on #empire #nextweekdinneronme

We could definitely see D playing a character that can check Lucious (Terrence Howard) and dazzle Cookie (Taraji P. Henson). Earlier this week, Daniels spoke with The Philadelphia Inquirer where he revealed he and Washington are currently discussing the potential joining the series. Daniels stated:

Denzel hasn’t done television in 30 years. But he saw the pilot and said, ‘I’ve got to be a part of this.’

If Washington did however appeared on Empire, he would be a part of a long line of A-listers guesting on the show, such as fellow Oscar winner, Cuba Gooding, Jr, Lenny Kravitz, Mariah Carey, Snoop Dogg, Naomi Campbell, Raven Symone, Macy Gray, Courtney Love and Foxy Brown.

Daniels also confirmed his fellow Philly native and legendary singer Patti LaBelle will board the show, after he posted a picture of the two on Instagram teasing:

We fixin to turn up to watch #empire #fox #pattitakedownyourtree ❤️

Empire airs Wednesdays at 9 PM EST on Fox.

