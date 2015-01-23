At The Finish Line…Of course they took the air out of the ball

Where Only the Truth Matters …

• Of course they took the air out of the ball. And if you even pretend like you don’t know that, I’ll slap you silly! But guess what? Nothing new here people.

• Here’s the value of your top three NBA teams Lakers . . . $2.6 billion – The Knicks . . . $2.5 billion – and The Bulls at a low income price of $2 billion.

• The “Rooney Rule” works. The New York Jets hire Todd Bowles. Yes he’s Black. Now if they can just stop shooting unarmed Black guys!!! Oh please, you know you were thinking it. You just want me to be the bad guy! (I told ya only the truth matters.)

• Ok, I am going to tell you one more time. Go see Matt McConnell, the young basketball legend, making it as he goes along. He had 54 against Peters Township . . . never mind that he had 25 rebounds in the same game. Who does that? NO-BODY, THAT’S WHO!

• Air in – air out . . . I still got the Pat’s to bring home the Lombardi. It’s not what I want, but it’s what I think. Plus I just can’t stand the Seahawks.

• Ready yourself for the return of the greatest 3-point shooter in history. Ray Allen might come back to play year #19 with Bron-Bron. Desperation is ugly!

