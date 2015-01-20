Trib-Review’s Ralph Martin resigns to lead Civitas Media, Bertello new CEO

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The chief executive of the company that publishes the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review has resigned to become CEO of Civitas Media.

Ralph Martin tells the Tribune-Review his expertise is in building groups of community newspapers and that his new position should allow him to keep doing that.

Davidson, North Carolina-based Civitas publishes more than 100 dailies and weekly newspapers in 12 states.

Martin joined Trib Total Media in 2003 and became president two years later. Besides the Tribune-Review, the company publishes six other dailies and more than 20 weekly newspapers across western Pennsylvania.

The company named Jennifer Bertetto to replace Martin. She has been the Trib’s vice president and chief operating officer since 2010.

She joined the Trib in 1997. Her previous jobs included directing sales and retail advertising.

Civitas has newspapers in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

