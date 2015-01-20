The ‘wait’ is over: Lil Wayne’s new mixtape drops tonight

While the fate of Lil Wayne’s Carter V album is still in the balance due to an ongoing and public rift with his home label Cash Money, the legendary emcee is set to release his Sorry 4 The Wait 2 mixtape to tide fans over later today.

Wayne originally teased the release date on Saturday (January 17) in a video for the track “I’m So Sorr,y” and now the much-anticipated drop has a countdown on the mixtape site Dat Piff and is set for release at 1o:00 P.M. EST.

On “I’m So Sorry,” a rework of iLoveMakonnen’s “Maneuvering,” Wayne raps, “Sorry for the wait, the confusion, the disturbance.”

Check out the short video below:

Last week, Wayne’s well-known manager Cortez Bryant updated fans on the rapper’s status at the label and offered support for the whole Young Money team.

“Wayne carried Cash Money on his back for over 10 years when he could have left and did this on his own,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “The most loyal person I know on earth! He don’t deserve the shit he’s going through at this point in the game.”

