GOP lawmaker apologizes for Obama-Hitler comparison

A recent tweet by United States Rep. Randy Weber (R-Texas) incited another social media outrage when he compared President Obama to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. But just less than 24 hours after Weber made his thoughts public on Twitter, he issued an apology before deleting the tweet.

Weber’s original tweet was spurred by the president’s absence at an anti-terror march in Paris Jan. 11 following a recent terrorist attack. “Even Adolph [sic] Hitler thought it more important than Obama to get to Paris. (For all the wrong reasons.) Obama couldn’t do it for right reasons,” Weber stated.

The post was one of many public criticisms lobbed at the White House for not sending an official of higher profile than Jane Hartley, the U.S. ambassador to France, to join other world leaders for the anti-terrorist rally. “I think it’s fair to say that we should have sent someone with a higher profile,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said in a somewhat apology.

Still, Weber acknowledged he might have gone too far–though he claimed the mention of Hitler was not meant to be a comparison to the president. Instead, he said, he wanted the name drop to represent the evil that still exists.

“It was not my intention to trivialize the Holocaust nor to compare the President to Adolf Hitler. The mention of Hitler was meant to represent the face of evil that still exists in the world today. I now realize that the use of Hitler invokes pain and emotional trauma for those affected by the atrocities of the Holocaust and victims of anti-Semitism and hate,” Weber said in a statement.

Weber has an infamous knack for publicly criticizing the president using his Twitter account. Sometime last year, during the president’s State of the Union Address, the Washington Post referenced a post in which the congressman referred to Obama as “Kommandment-In-Chef.” The word “chef” was initially a typo that was supposed to mean “chief.” The congressman was also criticized for misspelling Hitler’s first name in the latest tweet.

