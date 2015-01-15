Police officials blame brutality issues on local communities

African-American communities throughout the country have long been plagued by police brutality. The deaths of Michael Brown, Eric Garner, and Ezell Ford (pictured) last year reignited a discussion about the relationship between police officials and the communities they serve.

In an effort to address the national issue, President Barack Obama created the “Task Force on 21st Century Policing” to find ways that will help to strengthen community policing and trust among law enforcement officers and the communities they serve through an open dialogue.

During the opening session of the Task Force on 21st Century Policing earlier this week, police leaders shared that they believe there isn’t anything wrong with the way that they are conducting themselves.

The police officials in the meeting said that it was the people within local communities that need to change. “We all have the same responsibility toward society. I don’t think a police officer should be held to any kind of a higher standard,” said Chuck Canterbury, President of Fraternal Order of Police.

“But we should take the lead and we should work with the communities to help build that trust.” He also stated that there is a subculture in American society that glorifies violence and disrespect toward the police. Other police leaders that spoke to the panel echoed his sentiments. Read more.

LAPD Police Chief Refuses to Fire Cops Who Killed Ezell Ford

It’s been almost half a year since Ezell Ford was killed after being shot by LAPD officers, and local activists in the South Los Angeles community are still fighting for justice. The leaders of #BlackLivesMatter recently met with Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, demanding that the two officers that were responsible for Ford’s death be fired. Beck refused to grant their request but said that he would make sure that his team is more respectful of the demonstrators that hold protests outside of the police headquarters in downtown L.A. “We will be here until we win,” said #BlackLivesMatter leader and chairwoman of Pan African Studies at Cal State L.A. Melina Abdullah. “We will get justice for Ezell Ford.”According to the protestors, Beck said that the shooting investigation wouldn’t be complete until the spring of this year. Read more.

Rosie Perez Leaves ‘The View’

Many people were ecstatic when they heard that Rosie Perez was joining “The View,” because the outspoken, Brooklyn-bred actress seemed like the perfect fit. However, her time on the show has been short-lived. After only four months, Perez will be leaving the ABC talk show. Perez took off the entire month of January so that she could focus on playing a role in Broadway’s “Fish in the Dark.” Although she originally had planned to return to the show, she has decided not to come back. Although Perez greeted viewers every day with a smile on the show, things weren’t reportedly going well behind the scenes: Perez supposedly got in to a heated argument with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Rosie O’Donnell last year. Read more.

NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 100 photos Launch gallery NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 1. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 1 of 100 2. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 2 of 100 3. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne 3 of 100 4. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:facebook 4 of 100 5. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 5 of 100 6. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 6 of 100 7. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 7 of 100 8. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 8 of 100 9. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 9 of 100 10. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 10 of 100 11. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 11 of 100 12. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 12 of 100 13. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 13 of 100 14. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 14 of 100 15. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 15 of 100 16. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:The Action Lab 16 of 100 17. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 17 of 100 18. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 18 of 100 19. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 19 of 100 20. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 20 of 100 21. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 21 of 100 22. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 22 of 100 23. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 23 of 100 24. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 24 of 100 25. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:YE 313 Magazine 25 of 100 26. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 26 of 100 27. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 27 of 100 28. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 28 of 100 29. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 29 of 100 30. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 30 of 100 31. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 31 of 100 32. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Robin Akinwale 32 of 100 33. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 33 of 100 34. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 34 of 100 35. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 35 of 100 36. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 36 of 100 37. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 37 of 100 38. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 38 of 100 39. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 39 of 100 40. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 40 of 100 41. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 41 of 100 42. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 42 of 100 43. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 43 of 100 44. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 44 of 100 45. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 45 of 100 46. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 46 of 100 47. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 47 of 100 48. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty Images 48 of 100 49. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 49 of 100 50. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 50 of 100 51. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:NewsOne Now 51 of 100 52. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 52 of 100 53. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 53 of 100 54. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 54 of 100 55. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 55 of 100 56. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 56 of 100 57. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 57 of 100 58. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 58 of 100 59. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day 59 of 100 60. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-19-15) 60 of 100 61. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-18-15) 61 of 100 62. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-16-15) 62 of 100 63. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-13-15) 63 of 100 64. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-12-15) 64 of 100 65. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-11-15) 65 of 100 66. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-10-15) 66 of 100 67. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-09-15) 67 of 100 68. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-07-15) 68 of 100 69. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-06-15) 69 of 100 70. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-04-15) 70 of 100 71. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-03-15) 71 of 100 72. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-02-15) 72 of 100 73. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-30-15) 73 of 100 74. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-29-15) 74 of 100 75. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-27-15) 75 of 100 76. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-26-15) 76 of 100 77. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-24-15) 77 of 100 78. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-23-15) 78 of 100 79. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-22-15) Source: 79 of 100 80. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-20-15) 80 of 100 81. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day Source:Getty 81 of 100 82. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-14-15) 82 of 100 83. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-13-15) 83 of 100 84. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-12-15) 84 of 100 85. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-09-15) 85 of 100 86. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-08-15) 86 of 100 87. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-07-15) 87 of 100 88. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-06-15) 88 of 100 89. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-05-15) 89 of 100 90. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-15-2014) 90 of 100 91. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-11-2014) 91 of 100 92. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-30-2014) 92 of 100 93. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-9-2014) 93 of 100 94. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-29-14) 94 of 100 95. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-02-2015) 95 of 100 96. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-8-14) 96 of 100 97. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-7-2014) 97 of 100 98. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-26-14) 98 of 100 99. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (7-29-14) 99 of 100 100. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (10-7-14) 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day

Police officials blame brutality issues on local communities was originally published on newsone.com