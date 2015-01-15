Idris Elba developing new fantasy trilogy

Idris Elba is staying busy. After releasing his first album in November, HBO’s HD rebroadcast of The Wire rekindled interest in his easy-to-hate character Stringer Bell last month.

Now, Elba will soon begin developing a film trilogy based on Marc Olden’s Poe Must Die novel in which the historical American author and poet, Edgar Allan Poe fights demonic forces in the gritty backdrop of 1840s New York City, according to Variety.

The novel, and no doubt the planned film trilogy as well, includes a plot about a dark sorcerer in search of the Throne of Solomon, a piece of magic that promises immortality and control over Lucifer.

Olden’s novel was first published in 1978 and Elba’s venture to adapt it for film will be channeled through his own Green Door Production Co. Given the plot, the trilogy will likely be marketed as a “fantasy-action” blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Elba is also producing and starring in A Hundred Streets, will make an appearance in The Avengers: Age of Ultron, and is the voice behind Shere Khan in Disney’s The Jungle Book reboot.

