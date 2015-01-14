Ciara‘s just released her first single since the birth of her son, Future. On the mid-tempo song, “I Bet,” she sings to her love lost, and bets that he will need and love her once she’s gone.

With the line, “You actin’ like you upgraded me/I upgraded you… I put you on to that new,” some may speculate that the track calls out her ex-fiance, Future (who was rumored to have cheated on her).

It’s possible, but we’re sure the songstress will never reveal if the track is actually about her ex. According to Miss Info, “I Bet” will be featured on her upcoming untitled album.

Listen to the track below.

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook!

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Jeremih ft. Ty Dolla Sign & French Montana – “Don’t Tell’em” (Remix) [VIDEO]

Trinidad James ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Black Man Part 1″ [MUSIC]

Yo Gotti ft. Jadakiss – “Concealed” [MUSIC]

Is Ciara Singing About Future On Her New Single ‘I Bet’? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: