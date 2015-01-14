Bids and Proposals 1-14-15

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Submission date for all of the proposals will be until 11:00 AM on January 22, 2015 and read at 11:15 a.m., the same day, in Port Authority’s Public Meeting Room, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527, for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B14-12-110 Transit Advertising Installation Service

B14-12-111 Traction Motor Bellows – LRV

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B14-12-112 Work Keys Testing & Validation

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 9:00AM, January 6, 2015 in the Port Authority’s Board Room at 345 Sixth Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA. Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate sealed bids for one General Prime Contract with the Authority for Exterior Renovation Project at PA 17-15 Maple Terrace View, Washington, PA.

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, U.S. Government Bonds, or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 10:00 A.M. prevailing time, Wednesday, February 11th, 2015 at the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin St., Washington, PA. (TDD #724-228-6083 & Telephone: 724-228-6060). At that time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period of not to exceed 60 days prior to contract award.

A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held in the Community Room at Maple Terrace adjacent to Maple Terrace View on Thursday, January 22nd, 2015 at 10:30 A.M. prevailing time.

Proposal forms and a complete set of bid Construction Documents may be obtained by submitting a written request to or personally visiting the offices of Building Performance Architecture, 417 Gettysburg Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15206, 412-441-1075. A non-refundable fee of one hundred twenty-five dollars ($125.00) includes the cost of printing, handling and postage. If over­night shipping is specifically requested, an additional non-refundable fee of $30.00 is required. Plans and specifications are also on file at:

Builders Exchange of PIT

1813 N. Franklin St.

Pittsburgh, PA. 15233

Ph: 412-922-4200

Fx: 412-928-9406or

on-line at

McGraw-Hill Construction Dodge

http://www.dodge.construction.com

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Contract No. ACHA-1515, Admissions & Continued Occupancy Policy Administrative Plan (ACOP/AP Services

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is requesting proposals from qualified firms to provide a review of its current ACOP/AP services.

Request for Proposals and Contract Documents are on file and may be obtained at no charge from the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting Guy Phillips, Purchasing Manager at gphillips@achsng.com, 412-402-2435.

A pre-proposal conference (Not Mandatory) will be held in the Authority’s Boardroom on Monday, January 26, 2015 at 11:00 a.m. Proposal submittals are due no later than 12:00 p.m., Friday, February 13, 2015 at the Allegheny County Housing Authority.

The Authority encourages responses from §3 business concerns, small firms, minority firms and firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The Allegheny County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

HOUSING AUTHORITY

Frank Aggazio, Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF

THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

Glen Hazel Highrise Community Room Upgrades and Terrace Improvements, PA-1-33

HACP CONTRACT

NO. 600-33-14 P, E REBID

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive sealed bids from contractors for work at the Glen Hazel Highrise Community Room and Outdoor Terrace. The project will be a multiple-prime-contract.

Exterior Work

A. Plumbing Work– the estimated cost range is $2,875-4,217 with work to begin in Spring of 2015.

B. Electrical Work- the estimated cost range is $6,772-9,933, with work to begin in Spring of 2015.

Bid Documents will be available on or about Monday, January 12, 2015 in the afternoon, for a non-refundable fee of $25.00 in the form of a CERTIFIED CHECK OR MONEY ORDER ONLY. Bid Documents, including bid forms, project manual, and drawings can be picked up in person, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement

A Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit will be held on Tuesday, January 27, 2015 at 10:00 a.m.

Glen Hazel Highrise

Community Room

945 Roselle Court

Pittsburgh, PA 15207

A site visit will be conducted thereafter. Bidders shall come prepared to review all aspects of the construction site necessary to prepare a bid.

Bids will be received at:

HACP Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd FL, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Attn: Kim Detrick,

Director of Procurement

until 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 11, 2015 at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH reserves the right to waive any informalities in, or reject any and all bids. No bid shall be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days subsequent to the opening of bids without the consent of the HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally Assisted Construction Contracts. The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of race, color, religion, sexual preference, handicap or national origin.

HACP has revised its website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

THE HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH STRONGLY ENCOURAGES CERTIFIED MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES AND WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS ENTERPRISES TO RESPOND TO THE SOLICITATION.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting Kim Detrick, Director of Procurement at (412) 456-5116 Opt 1.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive proposals for Geese Control Services as identified below for the North Shore Riverfront Park (NSRFP). The contract for this work

will be with the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County. Inquiries should be submitted via email to Taylor Blice of the Sports & Exhibition Authority; Tblice@pgh-sea.com. For details on the scope of work, please contact Mr. Blice.

Geese Control Services

RFP Issued: January 9, 2015

Non-Mandatory Pre-Proposal Meeting: January 14, 2015; 2:00PM

(North Shore Riverfront Park Great Lawn)

Inquiries Due: January 16, 2015; 4:00PM

Proposals Due: January 28, 2015; 2:00PM

Review of Proposals: January 30, 2015

Interviews (if necessary) January 31, 2015

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County (SEA) and the Stadium Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (SA) will receive proposals for electric generation supply services for several of their facilities. The contracts for this work will be with the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County and the Stadium Authority of the City of Pittsburgh. Inquiries should be submitted via email to Christina Lynch of the Sports & Exhibition Authority; clynch@pgh-sea.com. RFPs may be obtained after the date identified below by contacting Ms. Lynch via email.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Electric Generation Supply Services:

RFP Available: January 8, 2015

Indicative Pricing Due: January 21, 2015; 10:30AM

Refreshed Pricing Due: February 4, 2015; 10:30AM

Final Pricing Due: February 11, 2015; 2:00PM

Project CL-748 West End

Dam – Dredging &

Remediation

Clarion University Venango College Campus, Oil City PA consists of but is not necessarily limited to providing the following: Compliance with ALL applicable permit requirements, providing required erosion and sedimentation controls at ALL work locations, providing adequate security fencing during operations, performing selected site material dredging, and material removal from dredging site; provide proper disposal of dredged material at the permitted disposal site, complete disturbed area(s), site restoration and providing required inspections – The project shall require a single-prime delivery method under the guidelines of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Prebid is 1/29/2015 at 10:00 am at Frame Hall, Venango Campus, Oil City, PA – $65 non-refundable fee for bid package. For additional information, go to website http://www.clarion.edu/constructionbidsor contact Ruth Wolfgong at 814-393-2365.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY,

PENNSYLVANIA

January 7, 2015

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, Room 104, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, will receive separate and sealed Bids until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, WEDNESDAY, February 4, 2015, and a representative of the Department of Public Works will open and read the Bids in the Gold Room, Room 410, Court House, Pittsburgh, PA, onehalf hour later, 11:30 o’clock A.M., for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF

PUBLIC WORKS

REBID – Pitcairn Road at Taylor Street Landslide Stabilization,

Municipality of Monroeville

COUNTY PROJECT NO. 3253-0004

PREBID INFORMATION: Purchase and/or view the Proposal, Specifications and Drawings at the Office of the Contract Manager, Room 504, County Office Building, Pittsburgh, PA. The nonrefundable charge for the Proposal and disc containing the Specifications and Drawings is

$ 107.00 including sales tax. There is an additional fee of $16.05 including sales tax for handling costs for each requested bid package. The Contract Manager will accept only check or money order to the “COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY.”

The Department of Public Works will hold a PreBid Meeting on January 20, 2015 at 1:30 P.M. in Room 505 County Office Building, Pgh. Pa. 15219.

Details of this project, Bidding Requirements and Contract Conditions are available on the Allegheny County internet website (www.alleghenycounty.us; click on “Departments,” click on “Public Works” then click on “Bids & Proposals)” and are also available on the Pennsylvania Purchasing Group/PAPG website (www.PAbidsystem.com; click on “bid opportunities;” then click on “Allegheny County-Dept. of Public Works-open documents” – then register if necessary).

Chelsa Wagner

Controller

County of Allegheny

Clarion University

Project CL-757 Carlson Library Water

Infiltration Repairs

The project scope of work involved is removal of existing masonry, installation of new flashing and re-installation of existing masonry, plus other masonry repairs and sealant installation at the existing library building. The project schedule targets the materials and equipment in the Spring 2015. The project shall require a single-prime delivery method under the guidelines of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE). Location Clarion Campus. Prebid is 1/27/2015 at 10:00 am at McEntire Building, Clarion Campus, Clarion, PA – $65 non-refundable fee for bid package. For additional information, go to website http://www.clarion.edu/constructionbids or contact Ruth Wolfgong at 814-393-2365.

