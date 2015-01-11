Kim Kardashian is once again on the cover of Vogue magazine and this time she’s riding solo! Kim announced on Instagram she will be featured on Vogue Australia’s upcoming edition and gave her fans a little hint of what’s to come. Kim exclaimed:

Here’s the 1st look of my February cover with Australian Vogue out Monday!!!!

Last year, Kim and her husband Kanye West caused quite the stir when the two landed the cover of American Vogue. Fan and celebrities such as supermodel Naomi Campbell and Sarah Michelle Gellar publicly dissed the Wests for nabbing the cover. The fashion bible’s Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour explained the couple’s influence in pop culture was the reason behind her decision and not based on her friendship with ‘Ye. Wintour claimed:

Part of the pleasure of editing Vogue, one that lies in a long tradition of this magazine, is being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it,” Wintour wrote. “I think we can all agree on the fact that that role is currently being played by Kim and Kanye to a T. (Or perhaps that should be to a K?)

Meanwhile, Kim has admitted she and her hubby are trying to add a second child to their family but it isn’t happening as she’d like. At E!’s International Press Junket, Kim explained:

When you’re not planning it, it happens. It’s just how God works. And when you want it so bad, it’s not happening. It’s been more challenging to get pregnant the second time around.

She Did It Again: Kim Kardashian snags another Vogue cover! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com