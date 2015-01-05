Metro
Hundreds march from Black churches to Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh

Marchers rally after walking from several churches in the Hill to Freedom Corner. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh’s police chief joined several hundred members of predominantly Black churches in a march calling for justice, an end to violence and better relationships with the police.

Sunday’s march was organized by the Hill District Ministers Alliance, a group of 19 church leaders from the city’s predominantly Black Hill District.

The Rev. Victor Grigsby, who organized the alliance, says the march was meant to “get the ear not only of elected officials but of God.”

Chief Cameron McLay, who is White, witnessed the march and says, “I love the call for unity, I love the call for people coming together.”

McLay has been praised by the mayor and others, but criticized by police union officials, for having his picture taken holding a protester’s sign on New Year’s Eve that read, “I resolve to challenge racism @ work.”

During the prayer from left Commander Eric Holmes, Chief Cameron McClay, and Sergeant Raymond Perry hold hands with community members and one another. (Photo by J.L. Martello)

 

