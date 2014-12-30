First Scotland Ebola case confirmed

A woman who returned to Scotland Sunday has been diagnosed with Ebola, the first case in the country, BBC News reports.

The woman arrived from Sierra Leone — one of the West African countries where the latest Ebola outbreak originated. She began showing symptoms of the disease soon after.

Officials are keeping her in isolation at Glasgow’s Gartnavel Hospital. They plan on transporting her to a specialist unit in London’s Royal Free Hospital, “as soon as we can,” according to Jeremy Hunt, the U.K. health secretary.

The hospital previously treated William Pooley, a British nurse who previously contracted the disease.

Coincidentally, the Scotland woman is also a national health service worker. She had been working with the charity Save The Children in the Ebola treatment center in Sierra Leone’s Kerry Town area.

In light of the most-recent diagnosis, Hunt insisted that the disease poses minimal health risk to the public and said that the government is doing “absolutely everything it needs to be” to protect the U.K.

“We are also reviewing our procedures and protocols for all the other NHS workers who are working at the moment in Sierra Leone,” he added.

According to Save The Children humanitarian director Michael von Bertele, “Save the Children is working closely with the U.K. government, Scottish government, and Public Health England to look in to the circumstances surrounding the case.”

Per Alisdair MacConachie of the NHS Greater Glasgow, the woman is being safely isolated and “is quite stable and is not showing any great clinical concern at the minute.”

For anyone who was on the same BA 1478 Heathrow to Glasgow flight as the woman, you are advised to call 080000 858531.

