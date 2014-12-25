AllLivesMatter: Eric Garner’s Daughter Pays Her Respect To Slain NYPD Officers

Emerald Snipes-Garner, the youngest daughter of slain Staten Island man Eric Garner visited the memorial for two New York Police officers, Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos who were killed over the weekend by Ismaaiyl Brinsley, a crazed gunman with an obvious vendetta against police officers when he shot them as they ate their lunch in a police cruiser. Brinsley then took his own life after retreating to a nearby train station.

“I just had to come out and let their family know that we stand with them, and I’m going to send my prayers and condolences to all the families who are suffering through this tragedy,” Garner told ABC News. According to reports, just three hours before shooting Liu and Ramos, vile anti-police threats were posted to Brinsley’s Instagram page. The threats referenced the ­recent police-involved killings of Garner and Michael Brown. With a heavy heart, Garner still managed to personally pay a visit to the Ramos family. “It hit my heart because I know what it feels like, with this upcoming season and you don’t have your father around, I know firsthand what you’re feeling,” Snipes-Garner said at Myrtle and Tompkins avenues in Bed-Stuy.

“And I just want everyone to know that we have to pray for the mental health of the activists and people. I want to let everyone know that we have to be peaceful. My father wasn’t a violent man. He was very peaceful. There are ways that you can do things without letting tragedies happen,” Garner said, hoping her words will inspire everyone to seek other solutions rather than violence.

Garner’s other daughter, Erica staged a die-in where her father was killed in Staten Island. And Erica maintains that she never believed her father’s death was a racial issue. “It was about the officer’s pride. It was about my father being 6‘4” and 350 pounds and he wants to be the top cop that brings a big man down,” Erica said on CNN.

Emerald said, “There are bad cops, and there are good cops and, unfortunately, this tragedy happened. I just want to send my love out to everyone who is affected by this tragedy.”

Garner’s wise words come at a time when tensions between Black people and the authorities is strained. Her father was killed by a New York police officer who used a prohibited chokehold to detain him after Garner was approached following a fight he helped break up. His last words were, “I Can’t Breathe,” which have become a rallying cry for protestors who march seeking change in support for the Garner family.

It’s a beautiful thing to see Emerald Garner embrace the notion that all lives matter and is offering her support, in a time when she needs support, to the families of those slain officers. What do you think about this sotyr beauties? Sound off in the comments below.

