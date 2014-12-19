Byron Pitts replacing Dan Abrams as ABC ‘Nightline’ anchor

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says Byron Pitts is taking over for Dan Abrams as a co-anchor of “Nightline.”

Pitts, the network’s chief national correspondent, will replace Abrams after Thursday’s edition of the late-night news program. He joins Dan Harris and Juju Chang on the anchor team.

ABC News president James Goldston on Thursday called Pitts “a truly passionate storyteller and deep thinker about the critical issues of our time.”

Abrams will remain chief legal analyst for ABC News, as well as continuing to run his company, Abrams Media.

“Nightline” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. Eastern.

