Chiefs, Bengals in way of Steelers playoff hopes

After once again doing just enough for the victory against the Atlanta Falcons (5-9), the Steelers need to win out the season against two very tough opponents to make the playoffs.

The Steelers put together a solid offensive and defensive effort in their 27-20 victory over the Falcons that kept them in the playoff hunt as a wild card. Atlanta coming into the game was 6th in overall offense and 32 in defense. The score shows that the Steelers offense was less than expected against the worst defense in the game, while the defense actually didn’t do as bad as expected, holding a team that usually scores in the mid 30s to just 20 points. The defense actually determined the outcome of the game with a William Gay pick six which was the margin of victory.

The Falcons held Le’Veon Bell in check on the ground with just 47 yards on 20 carries but weren’t able to stop the Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown combination. Ben was 27 of 35 for 366 yards with 10 passes for 123 yards going to Brown. It kept Brown on top of the NFL in receptions with 115 and moved him ahead of the injured Julio Jones, from Atlanta, with 1298 receiving yards.

Quarterback Matt Ryan missed Jones but still filled the air with passes as he was 26 of 37 for 310 yards and 2 touchdowns, with his main target being Harry Douglas with 10 receptions for 131 yards, but the Steelers held the running game in check, holding Steven Jackson to just 46 yards on 11 carries.

