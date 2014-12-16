Jennifer Lopez lands HBO New Year’s Eve special

New Year’s Eve is on its merry way, so how will you be ringing in 2015? We have the perfect idea and it has Jennifer Lopez written all over it.

The Puerto Rican singer seems thrilled to ring in the new year with an HBO special called “Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again,” where she will make you want to get up and dance with a high-energy documentary/concert.

The HBO special will go behind the scenes of J.Lo’s first world tour “Dance Again,” where she hits 65 cities and five continents, making millions of J.Lovers happy. It’s also the first time she hit the road with her two young children in tow.

“I wanted to tell a story, to open myself up to people,” says Lopez in a statement. “The experience was more fulfilling than I could have ever imagined. This documentary brings back so many incredible memories and I am so excited to relive the tour, and once again, share these experiences with my fans.”

The special includes intimate documentary footage and interviews with Lopez and her closest friends, who accompanied her on the road, as well as spectacular in-concert renditions of many of her biggest hits, including “Get Right,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” “I’m Into You,” “Goin’ In,” “Let’s Get Loud,” “On the Floor,” “I’m Real,” “Do It Well,” “All I Have” and “Dance Again.”

Lopez, who is considered one of the most famous Latina entertainers in the world, begins the tour in South America and ends in Puerto Rico, where she held her first concert 11 years earlier.

This, to us, smells like the perfect way to welcome the new year.

“Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again” will debut simultaneously on HBO and HBO Latino, airing from 9p.m. to 10:30p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 31st.

