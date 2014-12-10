YEEZUS: Kanye West Raps New Entire Album to Seth Rogen

Who knew Kanye West can take a joke? Funnyman Seth Rogen and James Franco‘s parody of West’s “Bound 2″ video featuring wife Kim Kardashian seemed to have made quite the impression on the outspoken rapper. In the latest edition of Rolling Stone, Rogen reveals ‘Ye ran up on him while in New York after he and Franco’s spoof video went viral. According to Rogen, West invited him to kick it in his limo van for an impromptu listening session of his latest album he’s working on. Rogen stated:

There’s no lyrics, only beats. So he raps the whole album, and after each song, he stops it, like, ‘So what do you think?’ We were in the van for two hours!

Meanwhile, BET has just given West another reason to inflate his own ego. The network has announced the rapper will be presented with the Visionary Award at the BET Honors 2015 next month. West along with five other recipients will be honored for their accomplishments in, art, business, music, technology, and theatre, at the eighth annual event hosted by Wayne Brady. Alongside West, actress Phylicia Rashad will receive the Theatrical Arts Award, R&B singer Usher will obtain the the Musical Arts Award for his twenty year career span, director of the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art and former Spelman College president Johnnetta Betsch Cole, will be presented with the Education Award for her contribution to higher learning, and John W. Thompson, Microsoft Chairman Virtual Instruments CEO will receive the Technology and Business Award for his leadership and business savvy.

The BET Honors 2015 are slated to Jan. 24 in Washington, D.C. and will be televised on Feb. 23 at 9 PM EST.

