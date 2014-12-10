Church Circuit

Marker Party Fundraiser

DEC. 12—The Oasis Project of Bible Center Church Inc. will host a Marker Party Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. at the WARM Center, 717 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. This event is to raise funds for The Marker’s Clubhouse and The Marker’s Place, two programs through Bible Center. There will be a silent auction and vendors on hand. For more information, call Debralyn Woodberry-Shaw at 412-242-4920 or email dwoodberry-shaw@bcpgh.org.

2014 Christmas Celebration

DEC. 13—Sister/Sista will host its 2014 Christmas Celebration form 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Fortune Star Restaurant, Miracle Mile Plaza, Monroeville. The theme is “Wise People Seek Him.” This will be an afternoon full of food, fellowship, games and prizes. Reservations are required and tickets are still available. For more information, call Rev. Amelia Harris at 412-824-3845.

