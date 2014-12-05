20 Ways To Wear Pantone’s Color Of The Year: Marsala

Pantone officially announced the color of the year: marsala. The warm, earthy shade of red was picked by a group of experts who take trends in fashion, art, travel and entertainment into consideration. Fashion enthusiasts won’t be surprised by the choice: the color is a bona fide trend on the runway and in retail stores, and has been for several seasons. Designers like Balmain, Victoria Beckham and Isabel Marant have embraced the hue, as have mass retailers like ASOS, Forever 21 and Topshop.
Marsala is easy to incorporate in your wardrobe from dresses and pumps, to nail polish hues and lipstick. The wine-inspired hue is darkly romantic and sexy. It also emanates warmth, passion and confidence. Ready to embrace the color of the year? Check out 20 ways to wear marsala in the gallery below.
How To Wear Pantone's Color Of The Year: Marsala
Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com.
