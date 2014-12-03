NewsOne Minute: Eric Garner’s Son: ‘There Won’t Be Any Ferguson-like Protests’

As the family of Eric Garner awaits the grand jury’s decision, they remain steadfast that any protests following the verdict will be peaceful. 18-year-old Eric Snipes (pictured), one of Garner’s six children, said that his father wasn’t a violent person and the demonstrations will reflect that. “It’s not going to be a Ferguson-like protest because I think everybody knows my father wasn’t a violent man and they’re going to respect his memory by remaining peaceful,” said Snipes. “It’s not going to be like it was there.” Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the man who killed Garner, is facing manslaughter charges and criminally negligent homicide. Whatever the grand jury decides, Pantaleo also faces possible departmental charges that would prohibit him from remaining a part of the NYPD. Read more.
Olympian John Carlos Calls Out Charles Barkley on Ferguson Remarks
Former NBA player Charles Barkley has been receiving loads of backlash following his comments about the Michael Brown case. He referred to the rioters in Ferguson as “scumbags” and spoke in favor of the grand jury’s decision to not convict Officer Darren Wilson. Folks in the sports realm are also calling him out for his remarks. John Carlos, a track and field athlete who famously raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic trials in support of the Black Panthers, called Barkley out on his comments. “He’s just looking for political votes down the line,” said Carlos. “If you don’t have anything good to say, you should keep your mouth shut. I don’t know where Mr. Barkley gets his reports. He’s a basketball commentator. It’s not like he’s in the legal field. He shouldn’t be saying derogatory things.” Carlos has long been an advocate for getting athletes to take action when it comes to social issues. Read more.
Toni Morrison to Release New Novel
Literature goddess Toni Morrison is slated to release a new novel during the spring of 2015, according to reports. The book, which will be titled God Help the Child, will examine how childhood trauma impacts adulthood. The story, which is centered on a character named Bride, will focus on how colorism plagued her relationship with her mother. “It is a compact, fierce work of contemporary fiction, one that unfolds in the aftermath of an allegation made by a student about a teacher,” said Sonny Mehta, chairman and editor in chief of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. The new book will be Morrison’s 11th novel. Read more.
NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day
NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day
1. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 1 of 100
2. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:NewsOne 2 of 100
3. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:NewsOne 3 of 100
4. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:facebook 4 of 100
5. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 5 of 100
6. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 6 of 100
7. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 7 of 100
8. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 8 of 100
9. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 9 of 100
10. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty Images 10 of 100
11. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 11 of 100
12. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 12 of 100
13. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 13 of 100
14. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 14 of 100
15. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:NewsOne Now 15 of 100
16. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:The Action Lab 16 of 100
17. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 17 of 100
18. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 18 of 100
19. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 19 of 100
20. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 20 of 100
21. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 21 of 100
22. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 22 of 100
23. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 23 of 100
24. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 24 of 100
25. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:YE 313 Magazine 25 of 100
26. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 26 of 100
27. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 27 of 100
28. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 28 of 100
29. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:NewsOne Now 29 of 100
30. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 30 of 100
31. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 31 of 100
32. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Robin Akinwale 32 of 100
33. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 33 of 100
34. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:NewsOne Now 34 of 100
35. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 35 of 100
36. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 36 of 100
37. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Charleston County Sheriff’s Office 37 of 100
38. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 38 of 100
39. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 39 of 100
40. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 40 of 100
41. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 41 of 100
42. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 42 of 100
43. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 43 of 100
44. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 44 of 100
45. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 45 of 100
46. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 46 of 100
47. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 47 of 100
48. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty Images 48 of 100
49. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 49 of 100
50. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 50 of 100
51. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:NewsOne Now 51 of 100
52. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 52 of 100
53. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 53 of 100
54. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 54 of 100
55. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 55 of 100
56. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 56 of 100
57. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day57 of 100
58. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day58 of 100
59. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day59 of 100
60. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-19-15)60 of 100
61. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-18-15)61 of 100
62. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-16-15)62 of 100
63. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-13-15)63 of 100
64. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-12-15)64 of 100
65. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-11-15)65 of 100
66. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-10-15)66 of 100
67. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-09-15)67 of 100
68. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-07-15)68 of 100
69. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-06-15)69 of 100
70. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-04-15)70 of 100
71. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-03-15)71 of 100
72. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (02-02-15)72 of 100
73. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-30-15)73 of 100
74. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-29-15)74 of 100
75. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-27-15)75 of 100
76. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-26-15)76 of 100
77. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-24-15)77 of 100
78. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-23-15)78 of 100
79. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-22-15)Source: 79 of 100
80. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-20-15)80 of 100
81. NewsOne Snapshot Of The DaySource:Getty 81 of 100
82. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-14-15)82 of 100
83. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-13-15)83 of 100
84. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-12-15)84 of 100
85. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-09-15)85 of 100
86. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-08-15)86 of 100
87. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-07-15)87 of 100
88. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-06-15)88 of 100
89. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-05-15)89 of 100
90. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-15-2014)90 of 100
91. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-11-2014)91 of 100
92. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-30-2014)92 of 100
93. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-9-2014)93 of 100
94. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-29-14)94 of 100
95. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (01-02-2015)95 of 100
96. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-8-14)96 of 100
97. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-7-2014)97 of 100
98. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (12-26-14)98 of 100
99. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (7-29-14)99 of 100
100. NewsOne Snapshot Of The Day (10-7-14)100 of 100
NewsOne Minute: Eric Garner’s Son: ‘There Won’t Be Any Ferguson-like Protests’ was originally published on newsone.com