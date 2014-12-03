NewsOne Minute: Eric Garner’s Son: ‘There Won’t Be Any Ferguson-like Protests’

As the family of Eric Garner awaits the grand jury’s decision, they remain steadfast that any protests following the verdict will be peaceful. 18-year-old Eric Snipes (pictured), one of Garner’s six children, said that his father wasn’t a violent person and the demonstrations will reflect that. “It’s not going to be a Ferguson-like protest because I think everybody knows my father wasn’t a violent man and they’re going to respect his memory by remaining peaceful,” said Snipes. “It’s not going to be like it was there.” Officer Daniel Pantaleo, the man who killed Garner, is facing manslaughter charges and criminally negligent homicide. Whatever the grand jury decides, Pantaleo also faces possible departmental charges that would prohibit him from remaining a part of the NYPD. Read more.

Olympian John Carlos Calls Out Charles Barkley on Ferguson Remarks

Former NBA player Charles Barkley has been receiving loads of backlash following his comments about the Michael Brown case. He referred to the rioters in Ferguson as “scumbags” and spoke in favor of the grand jury’s decision to not convict Officer Darren Wilson. Folks in the sports realm are also calling him out for his remarks. John Carlos, a track and field athlete who famously raised his fist during the 1968 Olympic trials in support of the Black Panthers, called Barkley out on his comments. “He’s just looking for political votes down the line,” said Carlos. “If you don’t have anything good to say, you should keep your mouth shut. I don’t know where Mr. Barkley gets his reports. He’s a basketball commentator. It’s not like he’s in the legal field. He shouldn’t be saying derogatory things.” Carlos has long been an advocate for getting athletes to take action when it comes to social issues. Read more.

Toni Morrison to Release New Novel

Literature goddess Toni Morrison is slated to release a new novel during the spring of 2015, according to reports. The book, which will be titled God Help the Child, will examine how childhood trauma impacts adulthood. The story, which is centered on a character named Bride, will focus on how colorism plagued her relationship with her mother. “It is a compact, fierce work of contemporary fiction, one that unfolds in the aftermath of an allegation made by a student about a teacher,” said Sonny Mehta, chairman and editor in chief of the Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group. The new book will be Morrison’s 11th novel. Read more.

