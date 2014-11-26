Business Calendar

Leadership Breakfast

DEC. 2—The Duquesne University School of Leadership and Professional Advancement will host its 2014 Leadership Breakfast Series from 8-10 a.m. at Duquesne University’s Power Center Ballroom, 600 Forbes Ave., Uptown. The topic will be “Emotional Intelligence: A Different Kind of Smart.” Jane Patterson Abbate and Bill Abbate will be the morning’s facilitators. This event will address the five areas of emotional intelligence (EQ)—an essential building block in a leader’s ability to create the right climate for success—and the key skills that can result in improvement in one’s EQ. A continental breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, email Erroline Williams at williamse076@duq.edu.

Business Growth Program

DEC. 3—Chatham University’s Center for Women’s Entrepreneurship will host its My Business Growth Program from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chatham University, Woodland Rd., Shadyside. This is an entrepreneurial growth program customized for women business owners looking to strategically position their businesses for growth and expansion. It includes interactive class sessions, one-on-one consulting and a one-year membership to The Center. Registration is required. For more information, call 412-365-1253.

