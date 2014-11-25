Nurse who had Ebola asks bridal shop for refunds

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A Dallas nurse who was diagnosed with Ebola is requesting refunds from the Ohio bridal shop she visited, but the store says the reimbursements aren’t feasible because it had to temporarily close and lost significant business.

Amber Vinson’s Dallas attorney asked that Coming Attractions Bridal & Formal refund $480 in dress payments by several of Vinson’s bridesmaids, the Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/1xS8jiX ) reported.

Attorney Stephen Malouf said Vinson, who has recovered, saw the publicity of her case harm the store and decided to get bridesmaids’ dresses elsewhere to avoid further scrutiny for the business.

Owner Anna Younker said Vinson’s change of heart and the refund request feel like a slap in the face after the shop lost tens of thousands of dollars because of its connection to her.

Malouf said that wasn’t Vinson’s intention.

“I’m sorry that the shop is upset,” he said. “This was an effort to help the shop and Amber. … This was a purely innocent request and I’m sorry it wasn’t received in the spirit in which it was sent.”

Younker said she occasionally makes exceptions to her store’s usual policy against refunds, but that it’s not feasible in this case.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Younker said. “I’m out a lot of money.”

The blow to the business was among the ripple effects of Vinson’s diagnosis, which also led to several weeks of health monitoring for more than 160 people in Ohio, including a few who were quarantined. None showed symptoms.

