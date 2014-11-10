The U.S. economy added 214,000 new jobs, while the jobless rate dipped to 5.9 percent nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics still show that black unemployment is twice the rate of the national average. However, joblessness among African Americans edged down slightly to 10.9 percent.

Ali Veleshi said “the number of jobs we’re creating every month is exactly the number of jobs Mitt Romney said he would create when he became president. Obama said the same thing. The fact is we have a different problem. It’s not just creating the number of jobs; it’s not economic growth; we’re at 3.6% that’s fantastic. Interest rates are low, home prices are up, the stock market is up 40% in two years,” he said to Roland Martin

Velshi added “… the new normal is that that economy doesn’t split as fairly as it used to. If you are on the bottom half of that economy you are going to struggle more.

Velshi said, “a rising tide no longer lifts all boats.”

U.S. Unemployment Drops; Black Joblessness Also Edged Down was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

