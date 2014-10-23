L’Oreal USA acquires Carol’s Daughter, did Lisa Price sell out?

Earlier this week, L’Oreal USA inked a deal to acquire Lisa Price’s Carol’s Daughter. Guest host Angela Rye and the “NewsOne Now” panel (Janaye Ingram, Stefanie Brown James and Chanelle Hardy) discussed the deal, its impact on the natural hair care market and the deal’s impact on our community.

Do you think this was a good business move or do you think Price sold out?

Listen to Rye and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel break down the Carol’s Daughter L’Oreal acquisition below:

