Bond lowered for Cardinals player in assault case

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix court has lowered the bond used to release Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Dwyer from jail after he was arrested on charges that he assaulted his wife during arguments at their apartment.

Maricopa County Superior Court Commissioner Jeffrey Rueter on Monday reduced Dwyer’s bond from $25,000 to $10,000 and removed a requirement that the player wear an ankle monitoring bracelet. But Rueter declined a request by the player’s attorney to secure his release without a bond.

Dwyer has been out of jail since posting bail hours after his Sept. 17 arrest.

Investigators have said Dwyer broke his wife’s nose with a head-butt during a July 21 argument, and the next day punched her and threw a shoe at his 17-month-old son, who wasn’t injured. Dwyer was initially booked on suspicion of aggravated assault against his son but was not indicted on that allegation.

His wife told authorities the first assault occurred after she learned about Dwyer’s recent phone contact with another woman.

Dwyer has pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated assault and eight misdemeanors, including assault.

Robert Feinberg, one of Dwyer’s attorneys, argued his client should be released on his own recognizance because Dwyer has no prior criminal history and stands zero chance of fleeing from authorities.

“He wants to prove his innocence,” Feinberg said, adding that Dwyer’s wife told police on a few occasions that she doesn’t want the case prosecuted.

Feinberg read to Rueter a glowing letter written by one of Dwyer’s former teachers and pointed out that the player has strong family support.

“Where was that support when he was violently going after this victim?” asked prosecutor Jay Rademacher, arguing that the $25,000 bond was appropriate.

Dwyer was arrested last month as the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell came under fire amid a series of off-the-field encounters involving some marquee players, including Ray Rice, Adrian Peterson and Greg Hardy.

The day after his arrest, the Cardinals placed Dwyer on the reserve/non-football illness list, meaning he can’t play for Arizona again this season.