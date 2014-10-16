MBEs and corporations saluted for dedication

The upcoming December 10 Holiday Reception and Quarterly Meeting marks the last scheduled event in Pittsburgh for the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council.

With their 2014 fiscal year winding down, Alexander “Nick” Nichols, president and COO compares it to a phrase in the Quincy Jones song; Everything Must Change saying “everything must change, nothing stays the same,” describing the past months for the organization.

Formerly known as the Western Pennsylvania Minority Supplier Development Council, Nichols explained that the councils across the country went through mergers and realignments with the purpose to increase opportunities for their MBEs and to make more MBEs available to their corporate members.

“Our MBE certification is now recognized across the network,” he pointed out. “Under our new alignment, WPMSDC merged with the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware Council, forming the Eastern MSDC or EMSDC of PA, NJ and DE. We are operating with a two-site strategy; one site in Pittsburgh and one site in Philadelphia. Valarie Cofield has been named the CEO of EMSDC and I was named the COO.”

Committed to the mission to certify, develop, connect and advocate, enthusiastically, Nichols says EMSDC members and MBEs can expect a higher level of service and dedication.

“A proven coalition builder at all levels of private industry and government, Valarie brings a reputation for identifying unique strategies for facilitating business partnerships,” said EMSDC Board Chair Darryl Husenits D. Sc. vice president M and SCM for Consol Energy. “With 25 plus years she has minority supplier development in her background, from her work in the area of diversity and affirmative action programming and small business programming.”

Cofield has worked for employers and clients from Washington, DC to Newark, NJ including INTECH

Construction, the City of Philadelphia Minority Business Enterprise Council, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Thelen Reid & Priest LLP, and Contract Compliance, Inc.

The EMSDC mission is to advance business opportunities by certifying and connecting minority business enterprises to corporations and buying entities. An affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council established in 1972, the organization is comprised of a network of regional councils across the country. Boosting over 3,500 corporate members and more than 15,000 certified minority owned businesses in its network, the goal of the NMSDC since its inception has been to provide the direct link between corporate America and minority-owned businesses.

Not missing a step during the restructure process, the EMSDC conducted their yearly staple events, the Business Opportunity Fair in May and the annual Golf Outing in August. Early in October over 200 people participated in their Tenth Annual Awards Gala. The black-tie event celebrated the successful minority owned businesses and corporations committed to supplier development.

“The work of the EMSDC is vital to this region,” acknowledged County Executive, Rich Fitzgerald. “I applaud the Council for their hard work and commitment. “There are a lot of good things happening in this region. It takes collaboration between government, labor unions, corporations, non-profit organizations and educational institutions to create jobs and opportunities for county residents and the work the Council is doing is supplying jobs.”

EMSDC awards were presented to and award categories included; Corporate Advocate of the Year—Lance Hyde, Supplier Diversity Manager, EQT Corporation, Economic Impact Award—EQT Corporation, Lifetime Achievement Award—Connie Portis, Founder and Co-Publisher, Black Business Directory, Harold T. Bushey Award—Lance Hyde, Supplier Diversity Manager, EQT Corporation, MBE Volunteer of the Year—Suresh Ramanathan, President and CEO, KORYAK, Corporate Volunteer of the Year—Steve Anthos, Manager of Procurement Operations, EQT Corporation, Supplier of the Year—CDI Printing, President’s Award—BJ Thomas, Manager of Facilities and Administrative Services, Gateway Health and Corporation of the Year—EQT Corporation.

Faye Ritter president of The Allegheny Group was presented the Exemplary Service Award. An active member and volunteer for more than 30 years, Ritter has served on numerous committees. She also has played an active role in the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and Light of Life Ministries.

Expressing her gratitude for the recognition, Ritter said she literally grew up with the Council.

Edmund Nelson, Steelers’ Analyst for KDKA TV served as event Master of Ceremony and Ron and Michele Alvarado were Honorary Chairs.

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Download our mobile app at http://www.appshopper.com/news/new-pittsburgh-courier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: