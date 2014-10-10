Your browser does not support iframes.

Kenrick “Ice” McDonald, the first Black president of The Society of American Magicians joined Roland Martin Friday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the so-called “dark arts.” McDonald, a Christian, explained during his appearance on “NewsOne Now” that being an African American magician is a little hard because people in the Black community think “its a little dark,” but he has broken that mold. Just to show how cold he is, “Ice” performed a few magic tricks for Martin and the “NewsOne Now” Straight Talk panel.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Black Magician ‘Ice’ McDonald Brings A Little Magic To ‘NewsOne Now’ [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: