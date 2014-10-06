PRESS PLAY: Beyonce & Nicki Minaj Turn Their ‘Flawless’ Performance Into A Video

Who’s just as “Flawless” as Beyonce with an equally as ah-mazing body? You guessed it…Nicki Minaj! (She’s so freakin’ cute).

The dynamic duo turned their impromptu performance of “Flawless” in Paris, at the “On The Run” concert, into a music video and it gets better every time we watch it.

Nicki and Bey rocked their performance in colorful Versace outfits.

