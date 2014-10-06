Kandi Burruss does not understand why Porsha Williams was demoted on the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality show and she’s not happy about it at all.

“I don’t think anybody needs to be kicked off the show. We had a record-breaking season and I think everyone needs to come back,” Kandi told “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” in April.

Now, that it’s been announced that Williams has been demoted to a “friend” of the show, Kandi shared her disappointment with followers via Instagram.

“I’m excited about the new season of #RHOA coming back on November 9th because it’s gonna be good!!! BUT I’m sad that @porsha4real isn’t on this pic with us….,” Kandi wrote alongside the season 7 promo photo that features all season 6 ladies, except Porsha.

Wendy Williams also had a take on the matter.

The talk show host speculates that maybe it was due to the 6 reunion show violence when Porsha Williams went into pure weave-pulling mode and snatched archenemy Kenya Moore to the ground.

“Porsha had to turn her peach in….She’s been downgraded,” said Wendy on Friday. “They were fed up with her violent behavior.”

Wendy Williams also said that it should not have been enough to downgrade Porsha Williams, that perhaps it due to the former wife of Kordell Stewart being boring.

“She really didn’t have a storyline,” said Wendy,” who doesn’t think newbie Claudia Jordan will have that problem.

“Claudia and Kenya [Moore] are besties. It’s nice that Kenya now has a partner in crime,” said Wendy who believes the twosome will “make Atlanta hellafied.”

Based on the season 7 trailer and what she’s heard about what’s to come, Wendy is expecting the “most tasteless, ratchet season ever.”

Kandi Burruss and Wendy Williams Speak Out on Porsha Williams ‘RHOA’ Demotion was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: