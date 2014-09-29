Health
CHIC EATS: Pumpkin Butter [RECIPE]

pumpkin-butter

 

Ingredients:

1 (29 ounce) can pumpkin puree

3/4 cup apple juice

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 1/2 cups white sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

 

Directions:

Combine pumpkin, apple juice, spices, and sugar in a large saucepan; stir well. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer for 30 minutes or until thickened. Stir frequently. Transfer to sterile containers and chill in the refrigerator until serving.

Thanks All Recipes!

