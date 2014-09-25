Give your brushes a rinse + 4 other ways to keep your skin healthy

There are some simple facts and misconceptions that people are unaware of when it comes to taking care of their skin. We chatted with the Obagi Skin Health Institute’s board certified dermatologist, Dr. Monika Kiripolsky for some of the “do’s & don’ts” to keep your skin in a healthy state.

MUST READ: FOUND IT: The Best Bold Lipsticks For All Shades Of Brown

Give Your Brushes a Rinse

You should wash your make-up brushes ideally once a week. Use facial cleanser, then rinse the cleanser completely off, and pour a small amount of rubbing alcohol onto the bristles to allow the brush(es) to dry. I put mine upside down in a cup in my bathroom after I wash them, to allow them to air dry without touching the counter of my sink. The areas around your sink are filled with lots of bacteria, so laying your clean, drying brushes directly onto the counter top to dry is not a smart move.

Shower etiquette

Always wash and condition your hair before washing your face in the shower or bath. Shampoos and conditioners can contain ingredients that can cause acne flares. Washing your face after you finish with your hair is a simple way to prevent this.

Loofah No No’s

Avoid the use of loofahs…unless you throw them into the washing machine and clean them between each bath/shower (and who has the time to do that?). Loofahs are essentially “cesspools” for bacteria as they provide a warm, moist environment for bacteria to grow. When you then rub them on your skin, you create tiny “micro tears” on the skin – these serve as easy entry points for bacteria, which then lead to skin infections. Thus, using a product with exfoliating ingredients (whether chemical or physical) is far better than using a loofah.

Diet & H20

In addition to eating right for your body, you need to eat right for your skin! In order to maintain healthy skin, you should avoid sugars, carbohydrates and dehydrating agents i.e. coffee, tea and alcohol. Foods with a high glycemic index (sugars) can cause acne flares and when you are dehydrated the skin on your face appears luster-less and hollow/sunken-in.

Moisturizer Misconceptions

Believe it or not, putting on moisturizer actually weakens your skin – your body senses the moisture on the skin’s surface and therefore stops producing moisture from within. So, even though your skin may feel dry…step away from the moisturizer!

MORE ON STYLE & BEAUTY:

7 Refreshing Lavender & Rose DIY Wellness Recipes

How To Get Red Carpet-Ready Skin Like Our Fave Celeb

Give your brushes a rinse + 4 other ways to keep your skin healthy was originally published on hellobeautiful.com