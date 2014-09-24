Arts & Culture Calendar

Thursday 25

Story Quilts Exhibition

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust presents “Fragments, Fractals: Write It, Print It, Sew It” Exhibition of Story Quilts from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the 709 Penn Gallery, 709 Penn Ave., Cultural District. Artist Tina Williams Brewer displays 10 quilts that tell stories of the natural movement of migration. The exhibit will run through Nov. 16. For more information, visit http://www.trustarts.org.

Friday 26

Gallery Crawl

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trusts presents 10th Anniversary Gallery Crawl from 5:30-10 p.m. in the Cultural District, Downtown. For ten years, The Gallery Crawl has been showcasing art and entertainment in the heart of the Cultural District. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, call 412-456-6666 or visit http://www.trustarts.org.

