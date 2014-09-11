Juror excused from Leon Ford trial, break for long weekend

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jurors in the criminal trial of a Black man left paralyzed when he was shot by a White Pittsburgh police officer are getting a long weekend.

Allegheny County Judge Donald Machen suspended jury deliberations on Thursday until Monday so jurors could keep weekend commitments. The judge says he had not expected the trial of Leon Ford to last so long.

Earlier in the day, Machan excused a juror.

Machen gave no reason Thursday for excusing the female juror. He told the remaining panel plus an alternate to begin deliberations all over again from the beginning.

Jurors had said Wednesday that they were deadlocked on some counts but were told to keep deliberating.

Twenty-one-year-old Leon Ford of Shaler Township is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest in the November 2012 incident. Police said he was shot during a struggle with officers when he tried to drive away. Ford’s attorneys say the police mistook him for a wanted gang member.

