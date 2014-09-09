GE Transportation hiring 50 machinists for diesel

GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) — GE Transportation says it’s hiring 50 machinists to for a diesel engine plant in western Pennsylvania.

The company says the hires are being fueled by a $700 million deal announced in March to supply 233 locomotives to TransNet Freight Rail of South Africa.

The workers will be hired in Grove City where GE has a diesel engine plant and in 2012 invested $40 million in a nearby engine remanufacturing plant. Both are about 45 miles north of Pittsburgh.

GE says the new remanufacturing plant has produced 260 new jobs and should employ up to 1,200 workers by the end of the year.

The plants combine to produce more than 2,000 engines annually, making the Grove City operation one of the largest diesel engine suppliers in the world.

