Business
HomeBusiness

GE Transportation hiring 50 machinists for diesel

1 reads
Leave a comment
Joanna Wellington, Paul Tonko

Joanna Wellington, general manager of GE Fuel Cells, explains the use of fuel cell stacking ovens with Congressman Paul Tonko on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2014 in Schenectady, N.Y. Wellington announced on Tuesday that General Electric Co. is opening a new facility devoted to the development of fuel cells in Malta, N.Y. The company says it has reached a deal with Hudson Valley Community College to install and operate a smaller, 50 kilowatt fuel cell generator. Hudson Valley college officials say the deal will open the door to new career fields for the students. (AP Photo/The Daily Gazette, Marc Schultz)

GROVE CITY, Pa. (AP) — GE Transportation says it’s hiring 50 machinists to for a diesel engine plant in western Pennsylvania.

The company says the hires are being fueled by a $700 million deal announced in March to supply 233 locomotives to TransNet Freight Rail of South Africa.

The workers will be hired in Grove City where GE has a diesel engine plant and in 2012 invested $40 million in a nearby engine remanufacturing plant. Both are about 45 miles north of Pittsburgh.

GE says the new remanufacturing plant has produced 260 new jobs and should employ up to 1,200 workers by the end of the year.

The plants combine to produce more than 2,000 engines annually, making the Grove City operation one of the largest diesel engine suppliers in the world.

diesel engine plant , fuel cell , GE Fuel Cells , General Electric Co , Hudson Valley Community College , Joanna Wellington

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close