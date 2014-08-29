Wesley Snipes Returning To The “Blade” Franchise

After a 10 year hiatus, the “Blade” franchise will be returning to the big screen, and actor Wesley Snipes is reportedly coming back to fill the boots of the titular Marvel vampire hunter once again.

He’s being offered $3 million to reprise the role. Marvel did recently get the movie rights to Blade back from New Line Cinema, so only time will tell if this new film will be connected to the immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe. If so, Snipes would be the first actor to reprise a role in a Marvel franchise from before the MCU was formed.

Earlier this year at San Diego Comic Con, Snipes talked to MTV about his interest in returning to the franchise:

“I’d be open to it. I think we’ve got some stones left unturned and there’s some latitude left for us to build on and I’d love to get back in the suit again and do some things I’ve learned how to do now that I didn’t know how to do then.”

