Wow! This chick LIV must really not fully understand the possible ramifications of her actions! Beyonce fans are fanatical in every sense of the word but Nicki fans go even harder in some instances! According to Vlad TV, indie rapper LIV has once again started firing shots at Beyonce over claims that Yonce’s hubby Jay Z attempted to engage in a romantic relationship with her during their marriage. But this go round she decided to include Nicki Minaj in her crosshairs as well.

LIV recently released a new video, “Sorry Mrs. Carter,” which angered the Beyhive to the point of almost no return.

Beyonce fans came for LIV in a big way! So, you would think that she had learned her lesson right? WRONG! She decided to double down and shade Beyonce once more on her Instagram account.

LIV has previously fired on Nicki Minaj in diss records, making claims that Nicki allegedly slept with various men in order to gain her fame, and has also ripped her for getting plastic surgery done to improve her image.

Yikes!

Check out what LIV had to say about Mrs. Carter and Nicki Minaj below!

We’re not sure if LIV has seen the video below or not but we’re going to suggest that she take a look before it’s too late!

This chica better stop playing with these people! Simply put, Bey fans don’t play and now that she’s got both the Barbz and The Beyhive mad, it can’t end well. We hope she has a back up plan for her career. Because the two ladies that she is making mad could do a whole lot of damage toward getting her blacklisted! Food for thought!

Alleged Jay Z jumpoff takes aim at Beyonce and Nicki Minaj on Instagram was originally published on theurbandaily.com