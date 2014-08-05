How can we advance the issues of economics and fair trade between the United States and the African nations represented at this years leadership summit?

Susan Rice, White House National Security Advisor talked with Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the U.S. Africa Leadership Summit and what we can look forward to in the near future.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Susan Rice Offers Update On Africa was originally published on newsone.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: