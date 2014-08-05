News
Susan Rice Offers Update On Africa

How can we advance  the issues of economics and fair trade between the United States and the African nations represented at this years leadership summit?

Susan Rice, White House National Security Advisor talked with Roland Martin Tuesday on “NewsOne Now” to discuss the U.S. Africa Leadership Summit and what we can look forward to in the near future.

