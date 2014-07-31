CONGRATS! Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Announce Baby #2

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating more than just their four-year wedding anniversary, the loving couple are having another baby! That’s right, Keys and Beatz’s son Eygpt is about to have a little brother or sister! Alicia made the announcement on Instagram, posting a picture of her and Swizz holding her belly.

“Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz !! And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!! 🎊🎉🎊🎉 You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life! 😍☺️😘,” she wrote.

Swizz posted the same photo (with minor differences) on his Instagram page with this message:

“Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above 👼 Happy Anniversary my Goddess 🙌 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah 🙏 @aliciakeys”

Alicia Keys was pregnant with her first child when she walked down the aisle to wed Swizz in Spain.

Congrats!

