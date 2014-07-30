NewsOne Minute: Pennsylvania Dad Knocks Out Man For Eyeballing His Daughter

Dad Knocks Out Man at Pennsylvania Wawa For Eyeballing His Daughter

Some people will give this unidentified man a “Father of the Year” award, but others may think he went too far after noticing a grown man looking at his teen daughter. The Upper Darby Police Department in Pennsylvania is looking for the man who thought a customer was looking at his daughter too hard, so he punched him. According to police, the victim suffered a cut and a possible concussion during the incident and was taken to Delaware County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Read more.

NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton ‘Makes A Living’ Off Most-Sued Precinct In NYC, Lawyer Says

David Rankin, a New York City-based criminal defense attorney who litigates federal civil rights cases against the NYPD, joined HuffPost Live’s Ricky Camilleri on Tuesday to explain just how problematic Staten Island’s 120th Precinct is. “Staten Island and the 120 Precinct is one of the way stations for cops that have problems in our city,” Rankin said. “The amount of violence that our office has encountered from police in Staten Island for our clients, and the way that underclass in Staten Island is policed is a magnitude different than the rest of the city — not to say that the rest of the city is in any way appropriate, but what we see out of the 120 is miraculous. It’s a step beyond.” Read more.

NAACP Forms Partnership With Dunkin’ Brands To Grow Black-Owned Franchises

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced a partnership with Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., the parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins, to create a Diversity Franchising Initiative to increase the number of African-American owned franchise businesses in the U.S. Read more.

Kendrick Johnson’s Parents Sue Georgia School Board for Wrongful Death

Kendrick Johnson’s death remains a mystery, but his parents are not giving up their legal battle. They filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Monday against Georgia’s Lowndes County school board, the Associated Press reports. The 17-year-old’s parents are claiming that the school board allowed their son to die “at the hands of one or more students” on school property while school was in session. Read more.

Columbus, Ohio, Festival Dumps R. Kelly After Backlash

Responding to protests from musicians and locals, organizers of the inaugural Fashion Meets Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio, have pulled R. Kelly from the Labor Day weekend lineup. Kelly was scheduled to appear on Aug. 29, opening day of the three-day event in Columbus’ Arena District. His publicist released a statement: “R. Kelly is sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to seeing them in the near future during one of his upcoming tours.” Read more.

Watch DMX Lose His Mind on a Florida Amusement Park Ride

There’s not much to say about this TMZ video other than the basics: It shows a terrified DMX screaming—”THIS IS SCARY S**T. WHAT? WHAT????!!!”—as an amusement park ride called the Sling Shot shoots him 390 feet into the air. In the correct ranking of DMX videos, this one places just above his Dr. Phil appearance but below the all-time great clip of him crashing a wedding last January. Read more.

